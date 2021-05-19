Black fungus: Andhra to purchase 15,000 Liposomal Amphotericin-B vials

-
The Andhra Pradesh government
on Wednesday placed orders for purchasing 15,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B injection to treat persons infected with Mucormycosis, also known as Black Fungus, that has been classified as an epidemic disease.
The Centre allotted only 1,650 vials of the injection but since it would not be sufficient, the state has decided to purchase a large quantity on its own as cases of Black Fungus were being reported, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said.
Each infected patient would require 60 vials of the injection and each would cost about Rs 5,000-6,000.
"The treatment is very costly and hence we have brought it under the Aarogya Sri Health Insurance scheme so that affected people could avail of free treatment," the official said.
He said detailed reports were being obtained from the districts on the exact number of Black Fungus cases reported in the state.
