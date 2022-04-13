7% inflation highest in 17 months, withdraw 'Achhe Din': Cong slams Centre

-
ALSO READ
Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge reaches ED office in National Herald case
FM Nirmala Sitharaman invokes Mahabharata; Mallikarjun Kharge hits back
Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Oppn in Rajya Sabha, tests positive for Covid
Rajya Sabha MPs' suspension is strangulation of Opposition's voice: Kharge
Kharge slams Centre, says Election Laws Bill passed without discussion
-
The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Centre on the issue of inflation and leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said inflation was at its highest in the last 17 months and the Prime Minister should withdraw his "Achhe Din" statement.
"At 7%, Inflation is now highest in 17 months. I humbly request @narendramodi ji to immediately withdraw these 'Achhe Din'. People of India have had enough of 'good times'."
The Congress has been targeting the government on the inflation and has squarely blamed the government for the high prices
Many reports suggest that with higher food price pressure in the near term (summer effect, international prices, higher transport cost, supply chains) and persistent input cost pressure in the non-food segment, it now sees inflation crossing 6 per cent in FY23.
The Emkay Global Financial Services said in a report that March'22 inflation surged to near 7 per cent, reflecting a broad-based increase in food and non-food inflation. Perishable food items seem to have been hurt by higher transportation and fuel costs. "We are unlikely to see any relief in food prices in the near term, as supply-chain price pressure and summer months further weigh in," the report added.
Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "The government should bulldoze inflation and unemployment but instead of that the BJP's bulldozer is driven by hatred to instill fear.
"Inflation and unemployment choked the people in the country and government should drive bulldozer on these problems but BJPs bulldozer is driven by hate to create fear."
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU