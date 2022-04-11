Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge reaches ED office in National Herald case

-
-
Senior Congress leader and Leader of Ppposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters to record his ststement in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to a land deal.
He reached the ED office at around 11 a.m.
A team of elite officials of the agency is now questioning him in connection with the case.
Further details are awaited.
