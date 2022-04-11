Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge reaches ED office in National Herald case

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Ppposition in Rajya Sabha, on Monday reached the (ED) headquarters to record his ststement in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to a land deal.

He reached the ED office at around 11 a.m.

A team of elite officials of the agency is now questioning him in connection with the case.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)