7 new internet exchange nodes to spur connectivity, digital economy in UP

As many as seven new internet exchange nodes will be launched in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday by Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Minister of State, Law and Justice S P Singh Baghel, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.
These nodes will be located at Meerut, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur. Up until now, only one internet exchange node was operating at Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.
"With seven new internet exchanges, internet ecosystem shall be further strengthened in the state, which is taking fast strides in leveraging technology for transforming the lives of people," the statement added.
Such exchanges improve internet performance and speed for consumers, ensures better resilience, stability, efficiency and quality of internet at a lower cost. It benefits the netizens and promotes the arrival of more internet service providers, overall expanding the digital market.
The setting up of internet exchange is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India vision of connecting all Indians with open, safe and trusted internet, Chandrasekhar had said during a recent event.
