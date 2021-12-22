Income tax refunds of over Rs 1.44 trillion issued so far this fiscal

-
ALSO READ
Fix these errors in Form 26AS before filing your Income Tax returns
Income tax refunds of Rs 80,086 cr issued during this fiscal: CBDT
CBDT issues refunds of Rs 1.12 trn to 9.1 mn taxpayers from Apr 1-Nov 1
CBDT issues refunds of Rs 1.37 trillion to 12.7 million taxpayers
Over 40 mn income tax returns e-filed for FY21 so far, says I-T dept
-
Income tax refunds of over Rs 1.44 lakh crore have been issued to 1.38 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal, the I-T department said on Wednesday.
This includes 99.75 lakh refunds of Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 (fiscal ended March 31, 2021) amounting to Rs 20,451.95 crore.
More than 4 crore ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal (ended March 2021) have been filed till December 21.
In a tweet, the department said income tax refunds of Rs 49,194 crore have been issued to 1,35,35,261 entities and corporate tax refunds of Rs 95,133 crore have been issued in over 2.11 lakh cases.
"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,44,328 crore to more than 1.38 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 20th December,2021," the tweet said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU