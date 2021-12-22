58% of construction work in DRDO not completed on time between 2014-19: CAG

-
ALSO READ
Be more realistic in demand for supplementary grants: CAG to Rail Ministry
My report to President on govt accounting reform not made public yet: ex-CAG Mehrishi
CAG flags lack of transparency in food subsidy for FY17 and FY18
CAG flags anomalies in accounts of units under IT, telecom ministries
Show bank recapitalisation in Budget as fiscally non-neutral: CAG to govt
-
Around 58 per cent of the total construction work in the Defence Research and Development Organisation was not completed within the original schedule between 2014 and 2019, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has said in a report.
Moreover, the national auditor found that 38 scientists of the DRDO were posted in the construction works department without the approval of the Ministry of Defence.
The core activity of DRDO is research and development of technologies required for the armed forces and it had a deficiency of 180 scientists in Defence Research and Development Scientists (DRDS) cadre, the auditor's report, which was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, noted.
"The purpose of having a dedicated Research and Development Construction Establishment (RDCE) for planning and execution of time bound DRDO works was not fully met as 58 per cent of works for the period 2014-2019 could not be completed within the original schedule," the CAG said reported.
Further, the percentage of works completed within the original schedule declined from 47.09 per cent in 2016-17 to 36.53 per cent in 2018-19, it added.
The national auditor found that the DRDO does not have standards for assessing the requirement of guest houses (GH) similar to that of the defence services wherein the construction of officers' mess is based on the authorised strength of officers at a particular unit.
"Audit observed that occupancy in 53 (41.40 per cent) out of 128 GHs under the jurisdiction of DRDO, was less than 20 per cent during the period from 2014-15 to 2018-19," the report noted.
The CAG audit also found that two additional GHs were constructed at a station that already had three GHs having yearly occupancy between 11 to 42 per cent only.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU