70-yr-old Covid-19 patient dies in Guj, state's toll at 3; new cases emerge

A 70-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district early Thursday morning, a health department officials said.

With this, the total number of deaths due to inthe state has gone up to three, they said.



"The 70-year-old man died at a government hospital in Bhavnagar," state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said. Earlier, one patient each from Ahmedabad and Surat had succumbed to the viral infection, she said.



Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Lucknow

Four new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Lucknow, taking the total tally of cases in the state to above 40 on Thursday.

A 21-year-old woman, whose parents had tested positive, a 32-year-old man with travel history to Dubai, a 33-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed Dr. Sudhir Singh, Incharge, Isolation Ward, King George's Medical University in Lucknow.





cases rises to 649 in India, 13 dead

The total number of people who have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in India has risen to 649 in India, including 593 active cases and 42 people who have been cured or discharged from hospitals, according to the recent update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday morning.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus in the country has reached 13, the official data reported. There have been 3 more deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the country since last evening.

An 85-year-old woman in died yesterday while with the passing away of a 65-year-old woman, Madhya Pradesh reported its first COVID-19 death. Tamil Nadu also reported its first death in the state yesterday due to the deadly infection.

According to report from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) India had tested 24,254 people as of 8 p.m. on March 25.