73 new Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, no deaths; active infections at 521

Mumbai reported 73 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, said the health bulletin by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Sunday.
With this, the active caseload in the city stands at 521.
As many as 55 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the city since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,039,203.
The recovery rate in the financial capital is 98 per cent.
No patient lost his life during this period. The death toll in the city remained at 19,562.
Meanwhile, witnessing a steady rise in the number of new COVID-19 infections, India recorded 2,593 new cases in the last 24 hours, with a daily positivity rate of 0.59 per cent.
