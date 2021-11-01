78% of eligible population got 1st Covid vax shot, 38% got both: Mandaviya

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
States, UTs have stock of more than 15.7 million Covid-19 vaccines: Centre
Odisha seeks Covid-19 vaccine in 95:05 ratio for Govt, private hospitals
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
India to receive between 190-250 mn fully subsidised Covid vaccines: Gavi
-
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said 78 per cent of India's eligible population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 38 per cent have received both the shots.
Describing it as an extraordinary feat, he said India is rapidly progressing on the path to defeating the virus.
According to Union health ministry data updated on Monday at 7 am, the total Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 106.31 crore.
"An extraordinary feat of an extraordinary nation! India has administered 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose to 78 per cent of the eligible population and 2nd dose to 38 per cent of the eligible people. Congratulations to all as we rapidly progress on our path to defeat the virus!" Mandaviya tweeted.
India's COVID-19 case tally increased by 12,514 in a day to reach 3,42,85,814 on Monday, while 251 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll to 4,58,437.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU