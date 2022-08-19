8 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Andaman, active case tally at 32

reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 10,533, as per a health bulletin issued on Friday.

There are 32 active cases in the Union Territory at present, it said.

In the last 24 hours, one person recovered from the disease, following which the total recoveries rose to 10,379.

The toll remained at 129 with no deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

