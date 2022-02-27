JUST IN
Bihar govt launches helpline for students trapped in Ukraine amid crisis
Business Standard

8 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy off Ramanathapuram coast

Eight fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested and a mechanised boat was seized by the Sri Lankan Navy off the Ramanathapuram coast, said police on Sunday.

ANI 

fishermen
Indian fishermen; Photo: PTI

The fishermen, along with the owner of the boats, had ventured into the sea on Saturday.

The fishermen have been identified as R Ramesh (40), who is the owner of the boat, Rodic (18), Ajith (25), Columbus (52), Iman (22), Linson (23), Buddhi (19), Israel (20).

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Sun, February 27 2022. 10:33 IST

