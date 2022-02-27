8 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy off Ramanathapuram coast

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu to excavate in Ramanathapuram after Chola period coins discovery
Uphold India's traditional fishing rights in Palk Strait: TN to Centre
China laying mines, dropping bombs in Taiwan Strait to deter US, allies
China marks 84th anniversary of Nanking Massacre in Second World War
The first 24-hours multi-brand Food Plaza at New Delhi Railway Station
-
Eight fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested and a mechanised boat was seized by the Sri Lankan Navy off the Ramanathapuram coast, said police on Sunday.
The fishermen, along with the owner of the boats, had ventured into the sea on Saturday.
The fishermen have been identified as R Ramesh (40), who is the owner of the boat, Rodic (18), Ajith (25), Columbus (52), Iman (22), Linson (23), Buddhi (19), Israel (20).
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU