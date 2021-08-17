83 taluks in Karnataka declared 'flood-hit' following recent rainfall

-
Karnataka has officially declared 83 taluks in
the state as "flood hit", Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Tuesday. "Earlier, we had declared 61 taluks as flood affected. However, following recent rainfall and flood situation, we have added 22 taluks to the list," Ashoka said. The list include Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Hubballi city, Kadur, Davanagere, Dandeli, Alur, Lakshmeshwar, Tarikere, Mundagod, Supa, Hubballi, Bhadravati, Channagiri, Annigeri, Babaleshwar, Nidagundi, Kolhar, Muddebihal, Harapanahalli, Hosanagar and Mudigere, he said. "With the latest addition, there are 83 taluks in Karnataka which are declared as flood hit." Ruling BJP MLA from Mudigere, M P Kumaraswamy had recently staged a protest accusing his own party's government in the state of neglecting his constituency that has been repeatedly ravaged by torrential rains, floods and landslides over the past few years. Noting that the government is taking measures to alert people about
possible lightning strikes, the Minister said, "every year, many people die due to lightning, hence, we are introducing a lightning alert system at select villages. This project has been taken up with help from the Central Government." These warning systems will be installed at select gram panchayats and will be connected with the weather office in Bengaluru, he said. Further stating that the government will be introducing a cyclone warning system in coastal areas, Ashoka said, sirens will be sounded which can be heard up to six km. "Currently, we are planning to install this at 40 places in coastal areas and soon plan to extend it to 60 places. Each centre costs Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore with funding from the central government. This will be especially helpful to warn fishermen and those staying in coastal areas," he added. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who reviewed the works undertaken by the PWD department today, instructed the officials to take up the restoration work of roads damaged by recent rains on priority. Pointing out that Rs 300 crore has been released for restoration of roads damaged due to rains, the CM asked officials to utilise the funds for the region affected by rains.
