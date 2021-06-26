85 fresh coronavirus cases in Delhi, lowest daily count this year

-
-
The national capital recorded 85 fresh cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily count this year, and nine more deaths on Saturday, according to data shared by the Health Department here.
The positivity rate dipped to 0.12 per cent, it said.
The nine new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,961.
On Monday, Delhi had reported 89 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, while 11 people had died, the data showed.
Ninety-four people had been diagnosed Covid positive on February 16 while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.
Delhi had recorded 111 cases and seven deaths on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent.
On Thursday, 109 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were recorded while on Friday, 115 cases and four deaths, lowest since March 21, were reported.
