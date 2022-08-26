850,000 Indians visited till June, average stay 3-4 nights: Dubai Tourism

About 8.5 lakh (0.85 million) have visited during the first half of the current year, a senior Economy and Tourism official said on Friday.

During the first half of 2022, about 70 lakh (seven million) people have visited Dubai, and they included about 8.5 lakh Indians," Bader Ali Habib, its Head of Region - South Asia, International Operations said here on Friday.

According to him, the average stay for in will be three or four nights.

Habib said UAE will soon start issuing five year multiple entry visas. The move is expected to attract to make more trips to Dubai.

He said the number of hotel rooms in Dubai is set to up to about 1.5 lakh soon from the present about 1.4 lakh. And one more luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal is expected to open its doors for guests during the fourth quarter of 2022.

