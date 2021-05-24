87,055 Indians returned from Singapore since start of Vande Bharat flights

-
ALSO READ
Over 3.9 million people facilitated via Vande Bharat Mission: Hardeep Puri
Scheduled international passenger flights' suspension extended till Feb 28
Goa routes dominate domestic flight bookings in Christmas, shows data
Govt extends ban on international flights till the end of March
Suspension of international passenger flights extended till April 30
-
A total of 87,055 Indians have returned back home from Singapore since May last year as part of the Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights, the Indian High Commission here has said.
Among the reasons the Indians had to return home were job loss, family compulsion and death in family due to COVID -19 pandemic that has impacted the entire world since last year.
From May last year to May 18, 629 Vande Bharat flights have ferried 87,055 passengers," the Indian High Commission in Singapore said in a statement.
A separate joint statement by three different ministries of the Singapore government has said that on an average 180 Indians are flying back daily to India as part of the Vande Bharat Mission flights, Channel News Asia reported.
There is an average of about 180 departing passengers on these flights back to India and about 25 arrivals to Singapore each day, the report said, citing the statement issued by the Transport, Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Manpower Ministries.
Vande Bharat is a programme by the Indian government to repatriate Indian nationals from around the world amidst the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Singapore has so far reported 61,799 cases of coronavirus while the deaths caused due to it stands at 32, according to John Hopkins University.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU