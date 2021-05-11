9,200 O2 concentrators, 344,000 Remdesivir vials delivered to states: Govt

-
ALSO READ
DRDO delivers 50 oxygen cylinders to Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital
Taiwan delivers 150 oxygen concentrators, 500 oxygen cylinders to India
India received 8,900 oxygen concentrators, 5,043 cylinders as foreign aid
282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators from Kuwait arrives in India
India battles Covid surge amid oxygen shortage: Key updates you should know
-
A total of 9,200 oxygen concentrators, 5,243 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen-generation plants and about 3.44 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid were delivered or dispatched through road and air to various states and Union territories between April 27 and May 10, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
The major consignments received on Monday from the UAE, the US, Israel and the Netherlands include ventilators or BiPAP or CPAP (610), oxygen concentrators (300) and 12,600 strips of favipiravir (each strip contains 40 tablets).
Cumulatively, 9,200 oxygen concentrators, 5,243 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen-generation plants, 5,913 ventilators or BiPAP and about 3.44 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered or dispatched through road and air between April 27 and May 10, the ministry said in a statement.
The process of effective immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to the recipient states, Union territories and institutions is being monitored on a regular basis by the ministry, the statement said.
A dedicated coordination cell has been created in the health ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations. The cell started functioning from April 26.
A standard operating procedure has been framed and is being implemented by the ministry since May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU