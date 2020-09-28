9,543 new Covid-19 cases spike Karnataka coroanvirus tally to 575,000

-
-
With 9,543 new cases across the state, Karnataka's Covid tally shot up to 5,75,566, including 1,04,724 active cases so far.
"As 6,522 recovered during the last 24 hours, 4,62,241 patients have been discharged till date across the southern state," said the state health bulletin on Sunday.
The death toll also increased to 8,582 so far with 79 more succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.
As epicentre of the virus, Bengaluru registered 4,217 fresh cases, taking its tally to 2,20,847, including 44,274 active cases, while 1,73,736 were discharged so far, with 3,306 over the last 24 hours.
The city reported only 15 deaths, taking its toll to 2,836 since March 8 when the pandemic broke in the state.
Of the 835 patients in the intensive care units (ICU), 264 are in Bengaluru Urban district hospitals, 93 in Dharwad, 80 in Ballari, 62 in Hassan and 47 in Kalaburagi.
Among districts where most new cases were reported are Mysuru 954, Dakishna Kannada 460, Hassan 408, Udupi 320 and Ballari 310.
Districts where most patients were discharged are Ballari 635, Shivamogga 243, Dharwad 171, Hassan 144, Dakshina Kannada 134 and Raichur 133.
--IANS
fb/rt
