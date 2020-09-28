Pune coroanvirus update: District reports 3,313 new cases; 80 die

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's



district rose to 2,76,325 with addition of 3,313 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Sunday.

With 80 more patients succumbing to the infection, the overall toll in the district mounted to 6,300, he said.

1,599 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

"Of the 3,313 new cases, 1,548 cases were reported from the limits of the Municipal Corporation, which now has 1,42,136 patients. 812 cases were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad, taking the tally to 76,079," the official said.

He said the number of cases in rural, civil hospital and the Cantonment Board area increased to 58,110.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)