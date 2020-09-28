Most Covid-19 positive patients in Kerala in 20-40 age bracket: KK Shailaja

Most of the COVID-19 patients in belong to the age category of 20-40 years, while 72 per cent of those who died of COVID-19 are above 60 years, State Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Sunday.

Till Saturday, 656 people died in the state due to COVID-19 which is 0.39 per cent of the total cases, she informed.

has reported as many as 1,67,939 COVID-19 cases till September 26, of which 1,14,530 patients have recovered.

"The recovery rate is still stable in the state. But after Onam when the government had lifted restrictions and following the unlock the test positive ratio of the state has increased. This is a matter of concern," she said.

Giving details on the discharge policy of Kerala, Shailaja said that in Kerala a COVID-19 positive person is discharged only after 10-15 days when the test results come negative.

"But as per the suggestion from the Centre, a COVID-19 patient can be discharged in 4 or 5 days if the patient shows no symptoms. But we do not follow that here," she stated.

The Health Minister added that Kerala is witnessing a second wave and people have to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the health department.

"Most of the countries which have given relaxations are planning to impose strict lockdown. COVID-19 spread is a serious concern and everyone should do their part to break the chain," she said further.

