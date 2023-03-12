93 hospitals in UP to get NQAS certification: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

As many as 93 hospitals in have been awarded the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certificate.

Among them are 46 district hospitals, and this number is highest among all states.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, said, "Health services in have improved and the NQAS certificate to 93 government health facilities, including 46 district level hospitals, proves this. It is the result of overall effort by all."

NQAS has been developed keeping in view specific requirements for public health facilities as well as global best practices. NQAS is currently available for district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs and Urban PHCs. It aims at improvement through pre-defined standards.

"UP is the only state where 46 district hospitals have got this certificate at one time," said Pathak.

"The certificate is issued after assessment in eight areas of concern -- clinical care, infection control, service provision, patient rights, inputs, support services, quality management and outcome."

Among hospitals that got certified were Civil Hospital in Lucknow, district combined hospital in Meerut and a health and wellness centre in Sultanpur.

In all, 22 community health centres, 20 primary health centres, two urban PHCs also got the certificate.

"Improvement on several fronts including ultrasound facility for pregnant women in rural areas, free treatment to 18.73 lakh poor patients under Ayushman Bharat scheme are some of the areas of improvement," said Pathak.

