25k EWS houses to be constructed across Punjab in phased manner: Minister

The government will construct 25,000 houses for people from economically weaker sections (EWS) in a phased manner, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said on Saturday.

Replying to a question in the state assembly here, the minister said nearly 15,000 dwelling units will be constructed in the first phase under the EWS Housing Policy.

The sites where these units are to be constructed have been identified and the tendering process will be initiated soon, he said.

Arora claimed that due to the negligence of previous governments, more than 14,000 unauthorised colonies mushroomed in the state, and EWS housing was ignored.

"Now, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government is concerned about providing a roof to the economically weaker sections and notices have been issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department to promoters who have not handed over the possession of the land reserved for EWS housing as per the policy," he said.

Sharing the details of housing projects in the state between 2000 to 2022, Arora said no flats had been allotted by the builders to people from the EWS category.

"However, 520 flats have been reserved for EWS by nine builders. Also, 249 flats have been reserved by eight builders under the jurisdiction of GMADA and 271 flats have been reserved by a builder under the jurisdiction of Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA)," he said.

Between 2000 and 2022, the housing department issued licenses for 615 colonies and 58 mega projects have been approved since 2003, including 36 mega housing projects, 19 industrial mega projects and three super mega housing or industrial projects. A total of 472.68 acres of land has been reserved for people from the EWS category in these colonies and projects and the state has taken possession of 300 acres, he added.

Replying to a question raised during Question Hour, Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Baljit Kaur said Dr. B R Ambedkar Bhavan will be built in Barnala.

MLAs from Barnala had demanded that the bhavan be built in the district.

