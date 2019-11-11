A civil law is preventing ED from probing individuals named in global leaks

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been unable to act against a large number of high- profile individuals named in global leaks such as the HSBC Swiss case, Panama Papers and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This is because no prosecution complaint has been filed in any of these cases under the Black Money Act.

This peculiar situation has prevented the agency from going after certain entities named in these global leaks. The ED had raised the matter in an internal communication with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) a fortnight ago, seeking a ...