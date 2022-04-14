A hat tip to Indian democracy at museum dedicated to former PMs

Prime Minister on Thursday praised every government of independent India for contributing to the nation’s progress, as he inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (Prime Ministers’ Museum) as a tribute to his 14 predecessors.

Barring one or two exceptions, India has a proud tradition of strengthening democracy, he said at the inaugural, adding that every PM has helped fulfil the goals of constitutional democracy.

Modi also bought the first ticket of the museum before its inauguration, officials said.

Though the Prime Minister did not name anyone, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised some past Congress governments, especially the one headed by Indira Gandhi, of weakening democracy. Gandhi had suspended civil rights and imposed Emergency in 1975.

The government chose the 131st birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the key architect of Constitution and a towering Dalit leader, to inaugurate the museum in a gesture resonant with political importance.

It is a matter of great pride for Indians that most of our prime ministers have come from humble backgrounds, Modi said. “Coming from a remote countryside, from a very poor family or a farmer’s family and reaching the post of Prime Minister strengthens the faith in the great traditions of Indian democracy,” he said.

At a time when the country is celebrating 75 years of its Independence, this museum has come as a great inspiration, the PM said. People coming here, especially the youth, will be made familiar with the contributions of former prime ministers and get to know about their background and struggle and draw inspiration, he added.

Commenting on the logo of the museum that has many hands holding the chakra (wheel), the PM said that the chakra is the symbol of 24-hour continuity and resolve for prosperity and hard work. This resolve, consciousness and strength are going to define India’s de­velopment in the coming 25 years, he said.

Moment to cherish for kin of former premiers





Logo of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya museum has hands holding a chakra

A spinning wheel that former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri got as “dowry”, Chaudhary Charan Singh’s diaries and P V Narasimha Rao’s spectacles are among the articles that their families have offered for display at the museum.

Members of the Nehru-Gandhi family, which has given the country three Prime Minis­ters, chose to skip the event, while kin of Chaudhary Cha­ran Singh, Rao, H D Deve Gowda, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Morarji Desai and Lal Bahadur Shastri were in attendance.

Built at a cost of Rs 271 crore, the museum is located in the Teen Murti Complex in New Delhi. The erstwhile Nehru Museum building, designated as Block I, now has a completely updated, technologically advanced display on the life and contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru. A number of gifts received by him from all over the world but not exhibited so far have been put on display in the renovated Block I.

Many of the family members said that they were emotional and awestruck at the expanse of the museum and the space accorded to each leader.

“We gave them anecdotes, books and photographs for the museum. A spinning wheel that was given to my father as dowry has also been given to the museum. When my father had refused dowry, he was given the charkha (spinning wheel). These are very personal things and we gave them with a heavy heart. A badmin­ton racket he used and a vase he got as present during his last visit to Tashkent are also part of the collection,” said Sunil Sha­stri, who had held several meetings with officials to finalise details of his father’s enclosure.

Shastri, who served as the second premier of India, coined the term “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”, and his son rued that this slogan is yet to be incorporated in the museum display. “We have also offered them the car he bought on loan when he was PM and is now parked at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial,” he said.

The Congress’ last PM, Manmohan Singh, who was invited to join the event, could not attend it due to ill-health, sources said. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi who too were invited did not provide any explanation for their absence, sources said.

Rao’s daughter Surabhi Vani Devi had tears in her eyes when asked about her father’s representation. “It is a very emotional moment for me. I am very happy with the end result,” she said.

Rao’s grandson and BJP leader N V Subhash said of the former PM: “He has got the respect he deserves 18 years after his death. He gave his entire life to the Congress party and did not get any credit. If the Gandhis had come here today, I would have asked them the reason behind this.”

Subhash said that the family had provided the late PM’s glasses, clothes, shoes, laptop and even some of his books to the museum.

Sandhya Agarwal, the gran­ddaughter of Chaudhary Char­an Singh, too sounded was overwhelmed. “This is a great in­i­t­iative to preserve his legacy. It is thoughtful and well constructed. It is also great for the future generations to know the people who built this country. I plan to bring my children here,” she said. The family has offered pictures, letters, books and dia­ries of the former PM.

Relatives of Deve Gowda and Desai and Vajpayee’s dau­gh­ter too attended the event. The museum has 43 galleries with a capacity to hold 4,000 visitors at a time. The price of a ticket is Rs 100 for online purchases, Rs 110 for offline, and Rs 750 for foreigners.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)