AAI asks air passengers to download Aarogya Setu app, carry hand sanitiser

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday asked travellers to download the government's tracing app, do a web-check in and carry printouts of their boarding pass, listing instructions before commercial passenger flights resume in the country.

The government run-AAI, which manages more than 100 airports across the country, said air travellers must maintain a distance of four feet from co-passengers, wear a mask and other protective gear, wash or sanitise their hands frequently and carry a 350 ml bottle of sanitiser all the time.

Airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are managed by private companies and not by the

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had said on Wednesday that air travellers would be permitted to take up to 350 ml of hand sanitiser on a flight.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India surpasses China in number of cases; 83,072 infected

"With the possibility of resumption of soon, the has released some steps that must be followed so passengers are fully geared up while travelling," the government-run body said on Twitter.

"Guidelines to be adhered by all passengers: mandatorily download Aarogya Setu app, wear a mask and other protective gear, maintain 4-feet physical distance from co-passengers, do web-check in, carry a print out of boarding card, wash or sanitize hands frequently, carry a 350 ml bottle of sanitizer all the time and cooperate with airport staff," it said.

The government-owned Aarogya Setu app gives colour coded-designation to users as per their health status and travel history. It helps the user know if he or she is near anyone who has tested positive for the virus.



ALSO READ: Poor Chinese testing kits delay India's survey data, blur Covid-19 picture

India has suspended domestic and international passenger flights till May 17 as part of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the

.