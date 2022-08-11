Aamir Khan returns to big screen after 4 years with Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will release in India on Friday. With the movie, Khan has returned to the big screen after four years. Khan's last movie, Thugs of Hindostan, was released in 2018.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump. Tom Hanks, who played the lead role in the movie, won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Gump in 1995. The movie won six Academy Awards including the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Directing.

Laal Singh Chaddha has garnered mixed reviews from film critics and actors. Many have praised Khan's performance in the movie, while others found it 'exaggerated'. However, people have shown a robust response to the movie's release.



Also Read | Please watch my film: Aamir Khan on calls to boycott 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the booking trends indicate an opening collection between Rs 17 crore to Rs 20 crore.

Reviewing the movie, film critic Proma Khosla of Indie Wire said, "Instead of a box of chocolates or the obvious Indian equivalent, the film takes things a step further, adding strong depth and resonance to what could otherwise have been an unremarkable adaptation. Laal Singh Chaddha measures its emotional beats tactically, deploying poignant punches sporadically throughout."

Another critic Fred Topel of United Press International wrote, "Laal Singh Chaddha is faithful to Forrest Gump from the floating feather to the plot structure. Since the history is less vital to the narrative, it gives the story itself more weight, with some new thematic context."

Laal Singh Chaddha will release with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Aamir Khan's movie will release on 4,000 screens. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan will release on 4,200 screens.

Both the had recently faced backlash on Twitter with users tweeting #boycottrakshabandhan and #boycottlaalsinghchaddha. On this, Khan said on Sunday, "If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment."