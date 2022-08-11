JUST IN
Isro successfully tests Gaganyaan Low Altitude Escape Motor from Andhra
Lucknow records spurt in Covid-19 cases, 145 infections reported in 24 hrs
Centre to launch digital locker facility in flood-prone Kerala villages
Isaac urges ED to recall summons on KIIFB transactions; not to join probe
Ten crypto exchanges under ED lens for allegedly laundering Rs 10 billion
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Goa govt to felicitate freedom fighters today
7.3% of Indians owned digital currency in 2021, 7th highest in world: UN
FBI's Wray denounces threats following search of Trump Mar-a-Lago home
Health experts feel Covid-19 cases in Delhi are mild but underreported
Bengal CID raids arrested Jharkhand MLA's house, seizes Rs 5 lakh in cash
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Isro successfully tests Gaganyaan Low Altitude Escape Motor from Andhra
Business Standard

Aamir Khan returns to big screen after 4 years with Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha has garnered mixed reviews from film critics and Bollywood actors. Many have praised Aamir Khan's performance in the movie, while others found it 'exaggerated'

Topics
Aamir Khan  | Bollywood | Oscar Awards

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Aamir Khan returns to big screen after 4 years with Laal Singh Chaddha
Photo: Twitter

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will release in India on Friday. With the movie, Khan has returned to the big screen after four years. Khan's last movie, Thugs of Hindostan, was released in 2018.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump. Tom Hanks, who played the lead role in the movie, won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Gump in 1995. The movie won six Academy Awards including the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Directing.

Laal Singh Chaddha has garnered mixed reviews from film critics and Bollywood actors. Many have praised Khan's performance in the movie, while others found it 'exaggerated'. However, people have shown a robust response to the movie's release.

Also Read | Please watch my film: Aamir Khan on calls to boycott 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the booking trends indicate an opening collection between Rs 17 crore to Rs 20 crore.

Reviewing the movie, film critic Proma Khosla of Indie Wire said, "Instead of a box of chocolates or the obvious Indian equivalent, the film takes things a step further, adding strong depth and resonance to what could otherwise have been an unremarkable adaptation. Laal Singh Chaddha measures its emotional beats tactically, deploying poignant punches sporadically throughout."

Another critic Fred Topel of United Press International wrote, "Laal Singh Chaddha is faithful to Forrest Gump from the floating feather to the plot structure. Since the history is less vital to the narrative, it gives the story itself more weight, with some new thematic context."

Laal Singh Chaddha will release with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Aamir Khan's movie will release on 4,000 screens. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan will release on 4,200 screens.

Both the movies had recently faced backlash on Twitter with users tweeting #boycottrakshabandhan and #boycottlaalsinghchaddha. On this, Khan said on Sunday, "If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment."
Read our full coverage on Aamir Khan

First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 10:17 IST

`