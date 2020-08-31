Punjab Aam Aadmi Party MLA Aman Arora tests Covid-19 positive

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Photo: Shutterstock

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party MLA Aman Arora on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Arora, who represents the Sunam assembly constituency, said he had been having body ache since Sunday.

"I got myself tested for coronavirus and was found positive on Monday, Arora said.

Arora had tested negative on August 25.

He had attended a one-day monsoon session of the Punjab Assembly on August 28 in a PPE kit.

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 23:48 IST

