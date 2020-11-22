AAP MLAs, councillors, volunteers to distribute masks across Delhi today

-
Acting on Chief Minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal's appeal, all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, councillors and volunteers on Sunday will distribute masks and sensitise people in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi.
The AAP leaders and volunteers will cover all prominent market areas in 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital.
Taking to Twitter on November 20, Kejriwal appealed to AAP MLAs, MPs, councillors and volunteers to those not wearing a mask.
"Dear AAP MLAs, MPs, councillors, volunteers, Go to public places n distribute free masks to those not wearing a mask. Today, this is the best deshbhakti n manav sewa. I urge all political parties also to ask their volunteers to do this Lets join hands to stop spread of corona," he tweeted.
Addressing a press conference on November 19, Kejriwal appealed to all religious, social organisations and political parties to distribute masks amid surging coronavirus cases in the city.
He has also announced that the fine for not wearing a mask has been increased to Rs 2,000.
On November 15, Kejriwal had attended a meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Later, Shah announced a slew of measures to contain the coronavirus spread.
