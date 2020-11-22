Over 1,300 people fined in Delhi for not wearing masks in public places

Police issued 1,306 to people for not wearing masks in public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19 till 4.00 pm on Saturday.

The police said one challan was also issued for spitting, while 51 were issued for violation of social distancing norms till 4.00 pm today.

Police also distributed 735 facemasks to needy persons.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the fine for not wearing a mask has been increased to Rs 2,000 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

"In Delhi, a large number of people are wearing masks but still some are not wearing them. A fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on anyone who is found not wearing a mask at a public place. Till now it was Rs 500. If you wear a mask, there are fewer chances of people contracting COVID-19. I appeal to all religious, social organisations and political parties to distribute masks," Kejriwal said.

