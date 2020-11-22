Over 1,300 people fined in Delhi for not wearing masks in public places

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Tonnes of waste generated battling the pandemic
Let them send details: Delhi Health Minister on MCD's Covid-19 death toll
Covid-19: India performed better than other developed nations, says govt
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Delhi runs short of space to bury its dead
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Air pollution can make the pandemic worse
-
Delhi Police issued 1,306 challans to people for not wearing masks in public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19 till 4.00 pm on Saturday.
The police said one challan was also issued for spitting, while 51 challans were issued for violation of social distancing norms till 4.00 pm today.
Police also distributed 735 facemasks to needy persons.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the fine for not wearing a mask has been increased to Rs 2,000 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.
"In Delhi, a large number of people are wearing masks but still some are not wearing them. A fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on anyone who is found not wearing a mask at a public place. Till now it was Rs 500. If you wear a mask, there are fewer chances of people contracting COVID-19. I appeal to all religious, social organisations and political parties to distribute masks," Kejriwal said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU