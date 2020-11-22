Coronavirus pandemic: India's tally reaches 9.09 mn with 45,209 new cases

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 9.09 million on Sunday with 45,209 new cases, while the recoveries surged to 85,21,617, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The death toll reached 1,33,227 with 501 more fatalities, while total cases mounted to 90,95,806, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 12th consecutive day.

The total recoveries have surged to 85,21,617, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.69 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.46 per cent.

There are 4,40,962 active cases in the country as on date which comprise 4.85 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2-million mark on August 730,000 on August 2.3 and 4 million on September 5.

It went past 5 million on September 1.66 million on September 2.8 million on October 11, crossed 8 million on October 29, and surpassed 9 million on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over13.17 crore samples have been tested up to November 22 with 10,75,326 samples being tested on Saturday.

The 501 new fatalities include 111 from Delhi, 62 from Maharashtra, 53 from West Bengal, 25 each from Kerala and Haryana, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 23 from Punjab, 22 from Chhattisgarh and 20 from Karnataka.

Total 1,33,227 deaths reported so far in the country include 46,573from Maharashtra followed by 11,641fromKarnataka, 11,586from Tamil Nadu, 8,270 from Delhi,7,976from West Bengal, 7,524from Uttar Pradesh, 6,927 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,595 from Punjab and3,846from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.