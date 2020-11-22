Africa's coronavirus cases cross 2.4 million-mark; death toll nears 50,000

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Amazon says 20,000 US staff positive in 6 mths
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Paris to shut all bars, raise alert to maximum
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Tonnes of waste generated battling the pandemic
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Air pollution can make the pandemic worse
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Country gears up for festivities amid pandemic
-
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the African continent has reached 2,043,462, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 49,099 as of Saturday afternoon.
A total of 1,728,682 people infected with Covid-19 have recovered across the continent so far, according to the continental disease control and prevention agency.
The most Covid-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC show.
The southern Africa region is the most Covid-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it was noted.
The northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected African region, according to the Africa CDC.
Meanwhile, the African Union (AU) Commission on Friday stressed that Africa's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is "far from being over."
According to the pan African bloc, although Africa has not recorded very high number of Covid-19 cases and deaths as in other continents, the impact of the pandemic has been "very high on the continent, exerting intense pressure on the already fragile health system and adversely affecting the socioeconomic situation on the continent."
In February 2020, the Africa CDC developed a continental strategy to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, aimed to enhance cooperation, collaboration, coordination and communication while preventing severe illness and death and minimizing social disruption and economic consequences due to the pandemic.
The strategy was validated by the African ministers of health in February and endorsed by the Bureau of Heads of State and Government in March 2020.
In June 2020, the Africa CDC had also rolled out Partnership to Accelerate Covid-19 Testing (PACT), an initiative that has enabled it to bring partners together as a collective to expand testing, contact tracing and treatment of COVID-19 cases across the continent.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU