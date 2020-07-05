JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Scientists say Covid-19 is airborne, ask WHO to revise recommendations

India overtakes Russia in Covid-19 cases to become third worst-hit nation
Business Standard

AAP MP Sanjay Singh asks HRD minister to cancel DU's online exams

In a letter, Singh said many students who are living in different states do not have access to the internet for appearing in exams

Topics
Aam Aadmi Party | HRD Ministry | Online education

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi University
The mock exams of the university will continue till July 8.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday wrote to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' urging him to cancel online exams of the Delhi University. In a letter, Singh said many students who are living in different states do not have access to the internet for appearing in exams.

A mock online exam was conducted on July 4 by the Delhi University ahead of the final open book examinations from July 10. Singh said many students faced technical glitches during the mock exam.

"Keeping in view the above, I request you to kindly cancel online examinations of Delhi University," he said.

The mock exams of the university will continue till July 8.
First Published: Sun, July 05 2020. 23:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU