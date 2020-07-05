AAP MP Sanjay Singh asks HRD minister to cancel DU's online exams

-
ALSO READ
Academic sessions can be started from Sept, take exams online: UGC panels
Coronavirus impact: GMAT exams to be held online from April 20
Covid-19 crisis puts growth of online education space on fast track
FinComm meets HRD ministry to discuss impact of new tools in COVID-19 times
Govt, asking people to boycott Chinese, owes China Rs 5,700 cr: Sanjay Singh
-
AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday wrote to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' urging him to cancel online exams of the Delhi University. In a letter, Singh said many students who are living in different states do not have access to the internet for appearing in exams.
A mock online exam was conducted on July 4 by the Delhi University ahead of the final open book examinations from July 10. Singh said many students faced technical glitches during the mock exam.
"Keeping in view the above, I request you to kindly cancel online examinations of Delhi University," he said.
The mock exams of the university will continue till July 8.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU