AAP's CM face in Uttarakhand polls, Colonel Ajay Kothiyal, joins BJP

-
ALSO READ
Pushkar Dhami, Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik to meet JP Nadda today
Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand CM tomorrow in Dehradun
New entrant Amit Palekar is AAP's CM face for Goa Assembly polls
Congress will win almost 48 seats in Uttarakhand, says Harish Rawat
Champawat MLA Kailash Gahtori resigns, vacates seat for Uttarakhand CM
-
Colonel (retired) Ajay Kothiyal who had been the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in the Uttarakhand assembly polls held in February, joined the ruling BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state party president Madan Kaushik.
Col Kothiyal had resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party on May 18.
The AAP had aimed big in Uttarakhand this time and fielded candidates from all the 70 assembly seats and promised a slew of freebies to woo voters.
However, the party drew a blank in the state despite doing well in neighbouring Punjab.
Its chief ministerial face Kothiyal even lost his deposit in the Gangotri constituency.
Kothiyal is said to have been not happy with the way he was being treated by the AAP post its electoral debacle in Uttarakhand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU