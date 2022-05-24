PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for Rs 31,400 cr projects in TN

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore in on Thursday.

In Chennai, the Prime Minister will also dedicate five projects worth over Rs 2,900 crore to the nation. The 75 km-long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a project cost of over Rs 500 crore, will facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region. The 30 km-long third railway line between Tambaram-Chengalpattu, built at a project cost of over Rs 590 crore, will facilitate running of more Suburban services, thus offering greater options and enhancing comfort for the travellers.

The 115 km-long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271 km long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of ETBPNMT natural gas pipeline, built at a project cost of around Rs 850 crore and Rs 910 crore respectively, will facilitate supply of natural gas to consumers as well industries in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The programme will also witness inauguration of 1152 houses constructed as part of Light House Project in Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for six projects, being built at a cost of over Rs 28,500 crore. This includes the 262 Km Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway to be built at a cost of Rs 14,870 crore. It will pass through the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and and help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2-3 hours. The four-lane double-decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port and Maduravoyal (NH-4), about 21 km long, will be built at a cost of Rs 5,850 crore. It will facilitate round-the-clock movement of goods vehicles to and fro Chennai port. The 94 km four-lane Neraluru-Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31-km two-lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227, being built at a cost of about Rs 3,870 crore and Rs 720 respectively, will help provide seamless connectivity in the region.

The foundation stones for redevelopment of five Railway stations: Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanyakumari, will also be laid during the programme. This project will be completed at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore, and is being undertaken with a view to enhance convenience and comfort of the passengers through provision of modern amenities. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a Multi Modal Logistic Park at Chennai worth over Rs 1,400 crore. It will provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities.