PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for Rs 31,400 cr projects in TN

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu sets up GST advisory council on fiscal powers of state, Centre
Stalin seeks release of Rs 20,860 crore Central dues to Tamil Nadu
Centre to provide Rs 3,000 cr to improve health units in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin bests critics after one year
Tamil Nadu appoints Sivarajah Ramanathan as Tansim CEO
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.
In Chennai, the Prime Minister will also dedicate five projects worth over Rs 2,900 crore to the nation. The 75 km-long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a project cost of over Rs 500 crore, will facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region. The 30 km-long third railway line between Tambaram-Chengalpattu, built at a project cost of over Rs 590 crore, will facilitate running of more Suburban services, thus offering greater options and enhancing comfort for the travellers.
The 115 km-long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271 km long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of ETBPNMT natural gas pipeline, built at a project cost of around Rs 850 crore and Rs 910 crore respectively, will facilitate supply of natural gas to consumers as well industries in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The programme will also witness inauguration of 1152 houses constructed as part of Light House Project in Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for six projects, being built at a cost of over Rs 28,500 crore. This includes the 262 Km Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway to be built at a cost of Rs 14,870 crore. It will pass through the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2-3 hours. The four-lane double-decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port and Maduravoyal (NH-4), about 21 km long, will be built at a cost of Rs 5,850 crore. It will facilitate round-the-clock movement of goods vehicles to and fro Chennai port. The 94 km four-lane Neraluru-Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31-km two-lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227, being built at a cost of about Rs 3,870 crore and Rs 720 respectively, will help provide seamless connectivity in the region.
The foundation stones for redevelopment of five Railway stations: Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanyakumari, will also be laid during the programme. This project will be completed at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore, and is being undertaken with a view to enhance convenience and comfort of the passengers through provision of modern amenities. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a Multi Modal Logistic Park at Chennai worth over Rs 1,400 crore. It will provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU