Over 19,400 road accidents due to loss of control by driver in 2021: Report
Business Standard

AAP to launch campaign to contrast its 3 weeks in MCD with BJP's 15 years

Huge changes can be seen across the city in just 20 days after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) results: AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

Topics
Aam Aadmi Party | Bharatiya Janata Party | Delhi municipal elections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak
AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

The Aam Aadmi Party will start its 'BJP's 15 years Vs AAP's 3 weeks' campaign on Saturday to showcase the work done by its councillors in the last 20 days, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

He also said the AAP will share a report card on the work done by its councillors in the last 20 days.

On December 7, the AAP won the MCD polls with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the municipal corporation and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a house of 250.

Though the oath-taking ceremony for new councillors is yet to be held, Pathak said those from the AAP have started working in their wards. "Huge changes" can be seen across the city in just 20 days after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) results, he claimed.

"It has been just three weeks and our councillors have started working in their respective wards. We will start a campaign called '15 years Vs 3 weeks' and we will update everyone about the work done by our councillors in the last 20 days," he said on Friday.

He further stated that after the results of MCD were announced, drains have been cleared, parks cleaned and the sanitation workers are being treated with respect by the AAP councillors.

"People must have noticed this on their social media that Delhi looks changed in just 20 days. Our councillors have been working hard for the betterment of the city," Pathak said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 17:46 IST

