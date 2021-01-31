AAP will take legal action against BJP over doctored video of Kejriwal

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that his party will take legal action against BJP for allegedly sharing a doctored video of Chief Minister on social media.

A BJP spokesperson had tweeted a video claiming that Kejriwal has supported the three contentious farm laws.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said, "The BJP knows that Kejriwal is the only leader with credibility and hence they have used his doctored interview to create a false impression among the people."



"This doctored video was created by selectively editing a long interview of Kejriwal and placing fake bytes in some places. The Aam Aadmi Party will not allow such machinations by the BJP and will take legal action against them," he said.

Sisodia claimed that since the BJP has "failed in all its machinations" against the farmers, they plotted a new scheme riding on Kejriwal's popularity.

"We pity the BJP's tactics who despite having their government at the Centre and in many states, have lost people's trust and hence have to use Arvind Kejriwal's doctored video to save the farm laws," he said.

