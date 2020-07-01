Aarogya Setu services resume after users complain of a technical glitch

The services of Aarogya Setu, tracking mobile application, have resumed on early Wednesday after users complained of a technical glitch.

The users of the Aarogya Setu app late Tuesday faced some issues while trying to login.

"Some users have reported login errors on #AarogyaSetu. Our technical teams are on the job. We will be back soon. Sorry for the inconvenience," Aarogya Setu tweeted earlier.

