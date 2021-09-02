About 300 cases of Covid-19 delta plus variant found in India: Govt

JUST IN
India to export Covid vaccines after its public health needs are met: Govt
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

About 300 cases of delta plus variant of COVID-19 have been found in India, the government said, noting that vaccine has been found to be effective against the strain.

Responding to a question at a press briefing, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said vaccine efficacy has been tested against Delta plus strain.

"It has been some months since the isolation of the Delta plus variant. Earlier, we found 60-70 cases, now there are around 300 cases of Delta plus, and Delta plus virus has been isolated and vaccine efficacy has been tested against it. Vaccine is found to be effective against Delta plus too," he said.

A viral variant of the coronavirus, Delta Plus, was identified on June 11 and was classified as a variant of concern.

First Published: Thu, September 02 2021. 20:48 IST

