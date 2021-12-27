ABVP demands offline classes, passes resolution in MP convention

-
ALSO READ
Several injured after student unions ABVP, AISA clash in JNU Sunday night
CBI takes over Mahant death investigation, lodges FIR: Report
Mahant Narendra Giri's death case: CBI seeks nod for lie detector test
RSS, BJP leaders, Union ministers hold discussions on new education policy
JNU condemns violence involving students' union, ABVP members
-
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has requested the Union and state governments to resume offline studies in schools, colleges and universities due to the falling standard of education during online teaching, its national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi said here on Monday.
She said the ABVP, which is part of the Sangh Parivar like the ruling BJP, will submit a memorandum to the Union education and home ministries, chief ministers etc on this issue.
"The management of many educational institutions, schools and colleges are collecting full fees, including tuition fees. Students also pay fees for library and other administrative heads but do not get to utilize campus facilities as studies are online," she said.
Asked about such the offline demand amid the Omicron threat, Tripathi said COVID-19 vaccination was going on and the government has now permitted vaccination in the 15-18 age group as well.
She said a resolution was also passed in the national convention seeking 240-day maternity leave for women pursuing doctorate or other research.
Governments have also been asked to rein in inflation as per one resolution passed at the convention, which was attended in person by 665 delegates from the country as well as 70,000 virtually, while some students from Nepal and Bangladesh took part as observers, she informed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU