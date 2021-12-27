GST officers arrest Kanpur perfume trader, seize Rs 177 cr unaccounted cash

-
ALSO READ
Hit by GST recovery notices and summons, industry calls for help
States slam FM plan to not extend GST compensation after June 2022
GST on ice cream parlours may lead to litigation, say experts
GST Council to meet on Sept 17, to review rate on Covid essentials
Compensation cess and petroleum to fire up GST Council meeting
-
GST officers have arrested perfume trader Peeyush Jain and seized more than Rs 177 crore unaccounted cash from his house in Kanpur, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
Further searches are underway at Jain's residential/factory premises in Kannauj, where about Rs 17 crore in cash have been recovered and further counting is underway, the ministry said in a release.
Besides, recovery of 23 kg of gold and huge unaccounted raw materials used in manufacture of perfumery compounds, including more than 600 kg of sandalwood oil, were found hidden in an underground storage, having a market value of about Rs 6 crore, have also been made at Jain's Kannauj premises.
"In view of the overwhelming evidences available on record indicating large scale evasion of GST by M/s Odochem Industries, Kannauj, Shri Peeyush Jain has been arrested on 26.12.2021 for commission of offences prescribed under section 132 of the CGST Act and has been produced before the Competent Court on December 27," the ministry said in a statement.
The Ahmedabad unit of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on December 22 initiated search operations in Kanpur at the factory premises of manufacturers of Shikhar brand Pan Masala and Tobacco products, the office/Godowns of M/s Ganpati Road Carriers, Kanpur, and the residential/factory premises of M/s Odochem Industries, suppliers of perfumery compounds, at Kanpur and Kannauj.
The ministry in a statement said that the search proceeding which was initiated at the residential premises of the partners of M/s Odochem Industries located at 143, Anadpuri, Kanpur on December 22 has since been concluded.
"The total amount of unaccounted cash recovered and seized from this premises is Rs. 177.45 crore. This is the biggest ever seizure of cash by the CBIC officials. The documents seized from the premises are under scrutiny," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU