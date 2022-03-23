Action to be taken against perpetrators: Bengal CM Mamata on Birbhum deaths

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that proper action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence in Birbhum district, where eight people were charred to death in a village the day before.
Banerjee said she would be visiting the district on Thursday to take stock of the situation there.
"Strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the Birbhum incident, irrespective of their (political) colours," she stated.
The CM, during a programme here, also maintained that she had to postpone her visit to the district by a day as "other political parties were already huddling there".
Taking a dig at opposition BJP, she said its leaders have "limped their way to the site of the incident, stopping to savour 'langcha' (sweetmeat originating in neighbouring Burdwan district's Shaktigarh area) in between".
Banerjee also alleged that such incidents of violence are results of conspiracy hatched to divert attention from issues of concern, such as price hike of petrol and other commodities.
BJP president J P Nadda had on Tuesday constituted a five-member committee, which includes four MPs, to visit the site of the tragedy.
