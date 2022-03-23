PM Modi pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to inaugurate gallery on contribution of revolutionaries in India
Punjab will take oath to fulfil dreams of Bhagat Singh, Babasaheb: Mann
Bharat Bandh impacts life in pockets; roads, tracks blocked in some parts
HC dismisses Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar's plea challenging arrest
Portugal picks new government with $50 bn of EU funds on table
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) today and said their passion to die for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen.
The three freedom fighters were hanged to death by Britishers on March 23, 1931, in the Lahore conspiracy case.
PM Modi tweeted in Hindi, "Tributes to the immortal sons of Mother India, Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day. Their passion to die for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen. Long live India!"
March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Indian revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were hanged by the British Government in 1931. The trio was found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. Bhagat Singh was 23, Rajguru was 22 and Sukhdev was 23 when they were hanged to death at Lahore Central Jail.
On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata at 6 PM via video conferencing,
Meanwhile, the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has declared Bhagat Singh's death anniversary on March 23 as a state holiday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had declared about the state holiday in the Assembly and requested people to visit his ancestral village Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. It may be noted that the swearing-in ceremony of CM Mann took place at Khatkar Kalan on March 16.
After an unprecedented win in the recently concluded Punjab elections, Bhagwant Mann had said that in all the government offices in the state, there will be only portraits of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU