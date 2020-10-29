Activists urge 'Big Pharma' to be transparent on Covid-19 vaccine costs

-
ALSO READ
Sanofi, GSK to provide 200 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccine to global alliance
US to pay Sanofi, GSK $2.1 bn for Covid-19 vaccine to cover 50 mn people
WHO expects results from Covid-19 drug trials within two weeks
WHO praises AstraZeneca for pausing coronavirus vaccine global trial
China joins WHO-led COVAX for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines
-
Activists called on pharmaceutical companies on Thursday to be transparent about the costs and terms of providing Covid-19 vaccines, saying they must be available and affordable for all.
French drugmaker Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday they would supply 200 million doses of their Covid-19 candidate vaccine to the global COVAX vaccine facility backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the GAVI vaccine alliance.
Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) demanded the two companies provide details around price, supply and distribution of any vaccine proven safe and effective.
"Pharmaceutical corporations Sanofi and GSK must sell their vaccines at-cost and open their books to show the public exactly how much it costs to make the vaccine," said Kate Elder, senior vaccines policy adviser at MSF's Access Campaign.
"There is no room for secrets during a pandemic and past experience tells us that we can't take pharma at their word without data to back up their claims," she said in a statement.
Sanofi and GSK could not immediately be reached for comment.
No company has shared information on research and development, clinical trials or manufacturing costs of potential Covid-19 vaccines, MSF said, adding this was vital for the public to assess prices set.
More than half of the expected volume of doses of leading candidate vaccines has been bought up by 13% of the world, mainly high-income countries, the medical charity said.
Human Rights Watch, in a separate report, said governments funding vaccines with public money should be transparent about terms and conditions attached.
The New York-based group urged states to back a proposal by India and South Africa to wave some aspects of intellectual property (IP) rules on patents to enable large-scale manufacturing and affordability.
A temporary IP waiver was debated this month in the World Trade Organization (WTO), but was opposed by the United States, European Union, Britain, Switzerland and others.
"Since the beginning of the pandemic our priority has been to ensure that all people enjoy the fruits of science ... In these difficult times the best health technologies and discoveries cannot be reserved only for a few, they must be available to all," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a UNESCO event on "Open Science" on Tuesday.
"Sharing data and information that is often kept secret or protected by intellectual property could significantly advance the speed at which technologies are developed," Tedros added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU