European nations reimpose lockdowns amid second coronavirus wave

-
ALSO READ
France coronavirus update: New daily record of 13,215 Covid cases reported
Mexico revises coronavirus death toll, says 193,170 had died by Sep 26
Multiplexes expect 25% rise in operating cost due to Covid-19 SOPs
Covid-19 impact: Italy's tourism sector estimated to shrink by 100 bn euros
WHO sounds coronavirus pandemic alarm for Western Pacific region
-
A massive ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic across Europe has prompted many countries to tighten their preventive measures, including reimposing lockdowns, to stem the spread of the disease.
On Wednesday evening, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a nationwide lockdown will be reimposed from Friday, adding that the "virus is circulating at a speed that not even the most pessimistic forecasts had anticipated".
France on Wednesday reported 36,437 new cases, bringing the national tally to 1,235,132 with 35,785 deaths, according to figures released by French Public Health Agency.
Under the new lockdown, the only authorized out-of-home trips will be "to go to work, a medical appointment, to provide assistance, shopping or to take the air", said Macron.
The restrictive measures will affect universities, libraries, bars, cafes, restaurants and gyms.
Public gatherings will be banned, and cultural ceremonies and conferences suspended.
But unlike the first lockdown, nurseries, primary schools and middle schools will remain open, said the President, arguing that "our children would not be lastingly deprived of education, of contact with the school system."
Also on Wednesday, Germany announced a partial lockdown starting from November 2.
The country registered a daily record high of 14,964 new cases, taking the national caseload to 464,239, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's disease control agency, said.
The death toll rose by 85 to 10,183, according to the RKI.
Under the new round of lockdown, entertainment and leisure activities will be largely prohibited as bars, restaurants, theatres, operas and concert venues will have to close until the end of November.
Health Minister Jens Spahn told public broadcaster SWR on Wednesday that it is time to break the Covid-19 wave now.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday called on the European Union (EU) member states to shoulder responsibility at all levels to fight the second wave of the pandemic.
Von der Leyen announced new proposals made by the Commission to enhance the EU-level coordination to address the health crisis, including improving the flow of information to allow informed decision-making, establishing more effective and rapid testing, making full use of contact tracing and warning apps across borders, among others.
She underlined the necessity of wearing a mask, good hand hygiene, as well as avoiding crowds and indoor spaces lacking good ventilation.
Last week, Ireland decided to impose a nationwide lockdown again due to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU