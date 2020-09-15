JUST IN
WHO praises AstraZeneca for pausing coronavirus vaccine global trial

A WHO official on Tuesday said that the decision by AstraZeneca to pause global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an unexplained illness showed the firm was prioritising safety

Coronavirus Vaccine | AstraZeneca | WHO

Reuters  |  GENEVA 

GENEVA (Reuters) - A World Health Organization official on Tuesday said that the decision by AstraZeneca to pause global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an unexplained illness showed the firm was prioritising safety.

"This is what we want to see with trials, it is a well-run trial. Safety is always critical, it is crucial and they have looked at that in an appropriate manner," Margaret Harris told journalists in Geneva.

Asked to react to experimental COVID-19 vaccine use in China and Russia, she said: "The WHO would like to see vaccines go head to head so we can have clear information and to see these results against each other."

 

(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Louise Heavens)

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 17:09 IST

