Actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained in Bengaluru on drug abuse charges

Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor was detained for allegedly taking drugs during a rave party in a city hotel, police said on Monday.
"It is confirmed that Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor took drugs. He tested positive for taking drugs in the blood test report. Hence, he has been brought to Ulsoor police station," the Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bheemashankar S Guled told reporters.
According to police, the rave party was on at a posh hotel on the MG Road on Sunday night when a police team raided the place and arrested them.
Besides Kapoor, five more people have been arrested, sources in the police said.
The police had unearthed drug abuse in a section of Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.
