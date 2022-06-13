We'll keep working for Assam's progress, says PM Modi as BJP dominate polls

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi lauds BJP's thumping victory in Karbi Council polls in Assam
Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude strikes Assam's Karbi Anglong, confirms NCS
Our progress lies in progress of nation: PM Modi at 'Azadi Mahotsav' launch
GST Council defers hike in rates on textiles from 5% to 12%
GST Council defers rate hike in textiles, refers issues to ministers group
-
Calling BJPs victory in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) polls historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the part will keep working for Assam's progress.
Taking to Twitter late Sunday, Modi said: "Historic results in Karbi Anglong! I thank the people for their continuous faith in BJP and assure them that we will keep working for Assam's progress. The efforts of BJP Karyakartas have been outstanding. Kudos to them."
Modi's statement was in reaction to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's tweet earlier in the day in which he said: "We bow before people of Karbi Anglong for giving @BJP4Assam a historic mandate in KAAC polls 2nd time in a row. After wins in urban body & GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas.
"This unprecedented mandate has given us even a bigger responsibility to live up to people's expectations. Under the guidance of Adarniya PM, Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji & Adarniya @BJP4India Adhyaksh Shri @JPNadda ji, we'll work for overall growth & development of Karbi Anglong."
The BJP on Sunday swept the KAAC polls, winning all the 26 seats in the tribal body for which polling was held on June 8.
According to the State Election Commission, the BJP candidates won all the 26 seats while the Congress was a runner-up in a majority of the seats.
The BJP, which contested all 26 seats secured 2,25,999 votes while the Congress, which fielded 24 seats, managed 60,760 votes and the Aam Aadmi Party, which contested 10 seats, bagged 15,513 votes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU