Prophet remark row: Curfew continues for 5th day in J-K's Doda, Kishtwar

Curfew continued for the fifth consecutive day on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and Kishtwar towns, as the police have arrested one person for making inflammatory speech.
Authorities have decided to continue curfew restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the CrPc in the two towns to maintain law and order.
Groups of two communities have been accusing each other of stoking communal tensions after some miscreants posted purported announcements from a local mosque.
One person named Aadil Gafoor Ganai was arrested for delivering an inflammatory speech from the Markazi Jamia Masjid Bhaderwah on June 9 during a protest rally against the recent controversial remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
As heavy deployment continued in the two towns, there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere.
