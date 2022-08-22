ADB to provide $96.3-mn loan to improve water supply in Himachal Pradesh

The (ADB) will provide a loan of USD 96.3 million (about Rs 769 crore) for a project to provide safe drinking water and improve and services in .

An agreement in this regard was signed between the multilateral lending agency and the central government.

In a release, the finance ministry said more than 90 per cent of the state's rural population has access to drinking water, but the infrastructure needs revamping for efficient and improved service quality.

The ADB project will connect 75,800 households to the service, providing uninterrupted to about 3,70,000 residents across 10 districts.

To improve water supply and services, the project aims to construct 48 groundwater wells, 80 surface water intake facilities, 109 water treatment plants, 117 pumping stations, and 3,000 kms of water distribution pipelines, it said.

A pilot fecal sludge management and programme will also be implemented in Sirmaur district, benefiting 250,000 residents.

"The project will strengthen the capacity of the Jal Shakti Vibhag of the Government of and gram panchayat (local government) village water and sanitation committees," the release added.

It will support the state government's water tariff policy reforms and introduce an asset management system at the state-level and district asset management plans.

Established in 1966, ADB is owned by 68 members, including 49 from Asia and the Pacific.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)