Farmers stage protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against unemployment

Farmers from across the states arrived at Delhi's on Monday early morning protesting over .

Meanwhile, the also detained some farmers and have increased the security on all the borders amid the protests. As per the information, has detained some farmers protesting at Ghazipur on the Delhi-UP border.

Meanwhile, the traffic situation in the city witnessed disruption as police put up checkpoints at the borders resulting in a traffic pile-up. Traffic movement slowed down at the Noida-Delhi Chilla border as security is heightened at the border entry points.

has increased the security forces and barricaded the Singhu border which is located in North-West Delhi and Ghazipur border which is located on the Delhi-Meerut expressway.

Earlier, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) - an umbrella body of farmers - had announced the beginning of its 75-hour sit-in in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh from Thursday (August 18) to press for their pending demands.

SKM is an umbrella group comprising around 40 farm organisations, primarily demanding the proper implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

In April, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait joined the protest held by the Telangana leaders in New Delhi against the Centre's paddy procurement policy and said that there is a need for another protest in the country.

Tikait also added that the farmer umbrella body Samyukt Kisan Morcha will back every Chief Minister who fights for the farmers' issues.

