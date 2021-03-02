Adityanath directs officials to invoke NSA against accused in Hathras case

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against all the four accused involved in the murder of Amrish Sharma, a resident of Hathras.
Amrish Sharma was shot dead by the main accused, Gaurav Sharma and his friends. The deceased had filed a case against Gaurav Sharma in July 2018 for allegedly molesting his daughter at a village in the Sasni police station area on Monday, Uttar Pradesh police said.
"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directs officials to take strict action in the matter. He has also given directions to invoke the National Security Act against all the accused involved in the case," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.
NSA is an act that empowers the government to detain a person if the authorities are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security or to prevent him/her from disrupting public order.
According to the police, an FIR has been registered against four accused, two of whom have been arrested.
Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hathras said that Amrish Sharma was shot dead in his Nojalpur village by the main accused Gaurav Sharma along with his friends on Monday at around 4 pm.
The SP said that the police reached the incident spot and an investigation was carried out on Monday.
"During the investigation, it came to light that in July 2018, Amrish Sharma had filed a case of molestation against Gaurav Sharma, who was sent to jail but he came out on bail after one month. Both the families were having a dispute since then," Jaiswal added.
Speaking about the incident, the police official said, "The wife and the aunt of the main accused Gaurav Sharma and both daughters of deceased had gone to temple in the village. They had an argument there over the old case. The accused and the Amrish Sharma came there later where they argued and the accused shot the latter, who died while being taken to hospital."
The SP said that teams have been formed to nab the remaining accused and further investigation is underway.
